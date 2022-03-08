HDFC ERGO announces launch of priority helpline number for women motor insurance customers

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, general insurance company, announced the launch of a dedicated helpline number for its women motor insurance customers on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The helpline number - 022 62426255 assures priority assistance with a prompt resolution for any claims related issues.

This service will be provided by a team of expert professionals working towards faster and priority resolution. The launch of the support helpline number on International Women's Day is intended to reiterate HDFC ERGO’s commitment towards enhanced service for its women policyholders.

Talking about this initiative, Parthanil Ghosh, President, Motor Business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance said, “Today’s women are equally active in the outside world as they are on the domestic front. We are aware that any unfortunate motor accident restricts their mobility impacting both their personal and professional life. In order to give some comfort to our women customers, we have set up this helpline to provide priority service for motor claims related services including registration, query or complaints. We hope that this dedicated helpline will provide our women customers with easier access to our motor claims related services.”

Women who have HDFC ERGO Motor Insurance policies may connect on this 24x7 helpline service and seek assistance to receive faster query resolution. This is the first step in HDFC ERGO’s continued initiatives towards serving women in a special manner and commitment to providing a seamless and superior service experience to its customers. All customers, in any case, can register their claims or log in their queries on the helpline line numbers 022- 6234 6234 / 0120 62346234.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 03:39 PM IST