According to an exchange filing, Housing Development Finance Corporation has bought 1,38,664 shares of its subsidiary HDFC Capital Advisors for Rs 10 each.

The shares which account for 6.49 per cent of HCAL's paid-up share capital, had been allotted to its employees as stock options.