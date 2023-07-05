HDFC Bank's Advances in June Jumps 15.8% To Rs 16,155 Billion | Representative image

HDFC Bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16,155 billion as of June 30, with a growth of 15.8 per cent in comparison to Rs 13,951 billion as of June last year, the company announced through an exchange filing. Gross of transfers through inter-bank participation certificates and bills rediscounted, the Bank’s advances grew by around 20.2 per cent over June 30, 2022 and around 1.9% over March 31, 2023.

HDFC Loans

HDFC Bank's domestic retail loans saw a growth of 20 per cent and the commercial, rural banking loans grew by 29 per cent and corporate and other wholesale loans went up 11 per cent.

HDFC Deposits

The Bank’s deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 19,130 billion as of June 30, 2023, a growth of around 19.2 per cent over Rs 16,048 billion as of June 30, 2022 and a growth of around 1.6 per cent over Rs 18,834 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Retail deposits in June increased by approximately Rs 380 billion during the quarter and grew by around 21.5 per cent over June 30, 2022. The wholesale deposits of HDFC saw a growth of 9 per cent over June 2022.

HDFC Banks CASA

Bank’s CASA deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 8,130 billion as of June 30, 2023, a growth of around 10.7 per cent over Rs 7,346 billion as of June 30, 2022 and were lower by around 2.7 per cent over Rs 8,360 billion as of March 31, 2023. Retail CASA grew by around 11 per cent over June 30, 2022 and was lower by around 2 per cent over March 31, 2023. The Bank’s CASA ratio stood at around 42.5 per cent as of June 30, 2023, as compared to 45.8 per cent as of June 30, 2022, and 44.4 per cent as of March 31, 2023.

Read Also LTIMindtree To Replace HDFC In Nifty 50 Index From July 13

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the Bank purchased loans aggregating Rs 116.32 billion through the direct assignment route under the home loan arrangement with Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited