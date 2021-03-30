Digital services of HDFC Bank hit; bank says working on resolving it

The country's largest private sector lender has been facing multiple outages for over the last two years. This had resulted in banking regulator Reserve Bank of India asking the lender to halt its digital launches and fix its issue first. The regulator barred the launch of new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious view of service outages.

Post which the lender submitted a detailed plan of action to the RBI to address repeated service disruption issues due to outage and hopes to improve its technology platform in three months.

The present outage comes at a time when the action plan was supposed to be in the implementation phase.