HDFC Bank scales up third edition of festive treats 10 times with 10,000+ offers

HDFC Bank has announced over 10,000 offers as part of its Festive Treats 3.0 campaign, a near 10-fold increase from 2020. This year the festive treats will have more than 10,000 offers on cards, loans and easy EMIs, according to a press release.

The theme of this year’s festive treats is Karo Har Dil Roshan. It reflects the belief that even the smallest actions can have a cascading effect and transform the lives of others.

The bank has partnered with over 10,000+ merchants across 100+ locations to offer its customers an opportunity to avail deals specifically created for their personal and business needs.

HDFC says it offers cashbacks and no cost EMIs on premium mobile phones. Rs 6,000 cashback on iPhone 13; upto 22.5 percent cashback and no cost EMI on electronics and consumer goods like washing machines and refrigerators; personal Loan starting at 10.25 percent with instant disbursal in account; car loan starting at 7.50 percent with zero foreclosure charges; funding of up to 100 percent on two-wheeler loans and 4 percent less on interest rates; zero processing fee and funding of up to 90 percent on tractor loans; 50 percent discount on processing fee on commercial vehicle loans; collateral free business loans up to Rs 75 lakh and 50 percent off on processing fee.

Arvind Kapil, Group Head – Retail Assets, HDFC Bank, said, “This is reflected in our range of offers spanning personal loans, car loans, two-wheeler loans as well as the Business Loan and working capital loans for really small businesses.

“Our range of offers on credit cards is not just about coming back with a bang. It is about spurring India’s consumption story,” said Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and IT, HDFC Bank. “We are encouraged to do this since about one-third of spends on credit, debit and prepaid cards in India happens on an HDFC Bank card.”

"This has been one of the most challenging periods for people due to the pandemic. Festive Treats 3.0 is not just about spending for oneself but also about helping others who are facing extremely difficult situations,” said Mr Ravi Santhanam, CMO, Head -Corporate Communications, Liability Products & Managed Programs, HDFC Bank.

“It is about the 'chain of good', which is based on the belief that even the smallest of our actions can have a cascading effect and transform lives of others. Festive purchases will benefit many others employed in small businesses and create a chain of recovery across the spectrum. This is reflected in the theme of this year’s Festive Treats, 'Karo Har Dil Roshan'.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:29 PM IST