HDFC Bank loans rise over 14% to Rs 11.47 lakh cr in Jun

HDFC Bank on Monday said it has registered 14.4 per cent growth in its advances to over Rs 11.47 lakh crore as of June 30 this year.

"The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,475 billion as of June 30, 2021, a growth of around 14.4 per cent over Rs 10,033 billion as of June 30, 2020, and a growth of around 1.3 per cent over Rs 11,328 billion as of March 31, 2021," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The private sector lender said its domestic retail loans by the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal moved up by 10.5 per cent year-on-year, while the domestic wholesale loans grew by around 17 per cent.