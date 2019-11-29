HDFC Bank in search for its next MD

Mumbai: HDFC Bank said it has formed a six-member committee to find a successor to Managing Director Aditya Puri who is set to retire in October next year.

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is on a global search to find a successor to the founding-chief executive Aditya Puri, as he would turn 70 next year.

"The board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today has constituted a search committee to identify a successor to Aditya Puri, the current managing director of the bank, whose tenure ends on October 26, 2020," the bank said.

The search committee will comprise Shyamala Gopinath, Sanjiv Sachar, M D Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Srikanth Nadhamuni and Keki Mistry representative of HDFC, the parent of the bank. Gopinath is the bank's chairperson.

"The search committee, over the next few months, shall evaluate internal and external candidates to ensure smooth transition," the bank said. Puri will act as an advisor to the search committee, the bank said.