HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 35 bps; loans, EMIs to go up

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 12:28 PM IST
The HDFC Bank MCLR rate hike as the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has started its meetings and will announce the policy tomorrow / Representative image |

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, has raised its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) across all tenors by 35 basis points (bps).

A 100 basis points equals 1 per cent. After the latest HDFC Bank MCLR hike, loan EMIs may increase by 35 per cent.

The MCLR refers to the minimum interest rate below which financial institutions can't lend, except in certain cases.

The HDFC Bank MCLR rate hike as the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee has started its meetings and will announce the policy tomorrow. A rate hike is expected amid rising inflation.

The revision in MCLR hike will impact interest on loans for new and existing borrowers are set to increase, including equated monthly installments (EMIs) for home loan, vehicle loan and any other loan related to marginal cost.

According to the HDFC Bank's website, after the latest rate increase, its overnight MCLR stands at 7.50 percent, while one-month MCLR is 7.55 percent. Three- month and six-month MCLR stand at 7.60 percent and 7.70 percent respectively.

One-year MCLR, to which many of the consumer loans are linked, will now be 7.85 percent, two-year MCLR will now be 7.95 percent, while three-year MCLR has been set at 8.05 percent. These new rates are effective Tuesday, 7 June, 2022, as per HDFC Bank's website.

On May 7, HDFC Bank had increased its MCLR rates by 25 basis points, after the RBI had hiked its repo rates by 40 basis points.

