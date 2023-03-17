HDFC Bank employees rewarded with 7,90,860 shares for exercising stock options

Representative image

According to a regulatory filing, HDFC Bank has rewarded its employees with 7,90,860 equity shares for exercising their stock options.

With this allotment, the paid up share capital of India's biggest private lender has gone up to Rs 5,57,97,42,786.

The issue of shares to employees for ESOPs exercised comes after the NCLT approved a merger between HDFC Bank and its parent firm HDFC.