 HDFC Bank clocks 16.2% rise in advances till March 31, between FY22 and FY23
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 05:39 PM IST
File/ Representative image

According to an exchange filing, HDFC Bank's advances till March 31, 2023 surged to Rs 16,00,500 crore, rising 16.2 per cent from the same period last year.

  • The gross transfers via interbank participation certificates and bills rediscounted was also up 21.3 per cent.

  • There was a 21 per cent growth in retail loans and a 30 per cent rise in rural and commercial banking loans.

  • Deposits surged to Rs 18,83,500 crore, jumping by 20.8 per cent between March 2022 and March 2023.

  • With a rise of 11.3 per cent, HDFC Bank's CASA stood at Rs 8,36,000 crore as of March 31, 2023.

