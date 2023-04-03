HDFC Bank clocks 16.2% rise in advances till March 31, between FY22 and FY23

File/ Representative image

According to an exchange filing, HDFC Bank's advances till March 31, 2023 surged to Rs 16,00,500 crore, rising 16.2 per cent from the same period last year.

The gross transfers via interbank participation certificates and bills rediscounted was also up 21.3 per cent.

There was a 21 per cent growth in retail loans and a 30 per cent rise in rural and commercial banking loans.

Deposits surged to Rs 18,83,500 crore, jumping by 20.8 per cent between March 2022 and March 2023.

With a rise of 11.3 per cent, HDFC Bank's CASA stood at Rs 8,36,000 crore as of March 31, 2023.