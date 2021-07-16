HDFC AMC Q1 net profit rises 14% to Rs 345.45 cr; AUM up 17%

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Friday reported over 14 per cent surge in profit after tax to Rs 345.45 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The asset management firm had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 302.36 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The company's total income rose to Rs 607.99 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 491.31 crore in the year-ago period.