HDFC allots shares worth Rs 38.68 to employees as stock options | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

Housing Development Finance Corp Limited's Allotment Committee of the Corporation approved the allotment of 19,34,335 equity shares worth Rs 38,68,670 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The shares worth Rs 2 each will be allotted to employees from 1830861059 to 1832795393.

After the allocation of this share the total paid-up share capital goes up to Rs 3,66,55,90,786 consisting of 18,32,79,53,93 shares of Rs 2 each.

Read Also HDFC Bank hikes MCLR by 5 bps across loan tenures

Share of Housing Development Finance Corp

The shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Limited on Friday closed at Rs 2,612, down by 2.07 per cent.