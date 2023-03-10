e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHDFC allots shares worth Rs 38.68 to employees as stock options

After the allocation of this share the total paid-up share capital goes up to Rs 3,66,55,90,786 consisting of 18,32,79,53,93 shares of Rs 2 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
HDFC allots shares worth Rs 38.68 to employees as stock options | Image: HDFC Limited (Representative)

Housing Development Finance Corp Limited's Allotment Committee of the Corporation approved the allotment of 19,34,335 equity shares worth Rs 38,68,670 to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The shares worth Rs 2 each will be allotted to employees from 1830861059 to 1832795393.

article-image

Share of Housing Development Finance Corp

The shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Limited on Friday closed at Rs 2,612, down by 2.07 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

