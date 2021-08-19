HCL Technologies appoints Fabiano Funari as country head for Brazil

Advertisement

HCL Technologies on Thursday said it has appointed Fabiano Funari as the country head for Brazil, a move aimed at fueling the growth of the IT services firm in the Latin American market.

Funari will spearhead HCL Technologies' growth for all industries and capabilities in Brazil, where HCL employs more than 800 people across its national headquarters in Sao Paulo and delivery centres in Sao Paulo, Sau Leopoldo and Curitiba, a statement said. HCL Technologies services more than 30 clients across Brazil, it added.

Funari has held leadership positions at various global technology companies, and brings expertise across digital transformation, cloudification and deep IT expertise.

"I'm excited to lead and be part of HCL's dynamic team in Brazil, a country that's home to innovative firms eager for a technology company to provide world-class solutions. With HCL's presence in Latin America, we'll be able to continue to deliver top services to new and existing customers," Funari said.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 07:43 PM IST