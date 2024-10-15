 HCL Tech Shares In Green Despite Dip In Profits In Q2 Results
Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 01:58 PM IST
article-image

As the second quarter of the year came to a close, the season of quarterly earnings is upon us. And early on, some of the big names have released their numbers for the three-month period that concluded on September 30.

HCL's Underwhelming Q2

After TCS, another major player in the crucial IT sector has declared their results. In an exchange filing on October 14, the Gurugram-based company posted numbers, which were generally seen as underwhelming with a dip in some crucial numbers.

However, despite the apparent decline in numbers, the company shares listed on the equity market were trading in green in the intraday trading session on Tuesday, October 15.

When we look at the Y-o-Y progress, the company earned a profit of Rs 3,833 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

article-image

Profits Drop

When we take a look at the results, according to the consolidated statement released in an exchange filing, the company accrued profit of Rs 4,237 crore. This is lower than the previous quarter (April-June 2024), when the tech company made profits of Rs 4,259 crore.

However, when we look at the Y-o-Y progress, the company earned a profit of Rs 3,833 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The total income achieved in the quarter that concluded on September 30 saw a marginal rise in their numbers. Here, the total income rose to Rs 29,318 crore from the previous quarter's Rs 29,160 crore. This once again was greater than the previous fiscal year's numbers, when the company made Rs 27,037 crore.

HCL Shares In Green

When we look at the company's performance at Dalal Street, the shares appear to have vacillated throughout the trading day. HCL Tech shares, that opened at Rs 1,830.00 per share, went to a high of Rs 1,882.75 before dropping to the low of Rs 1,882.75.

With some momentum, the shares of HCL tech continued to trade in the green. At the time of writing, the shares rose by 0.59 per cent or Rs 10.90. This took the overall value of the company shares to Rs 1,866.80 per piece.

