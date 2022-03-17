HCC-OMIL JV wins Rs 609 cr Nokha water supply project

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd. (HCC), in consortium with Om Infra Ltd (OMIL), has been awarded Rs 609 crore contract by Public Health Engineering Department, Govt of Rajasthan, for the construction of the Nokha Water Supply Project to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) in Bikaner District. The HCC share in the joint venture is 50 percent.

The scope of work involves constructing a network of water distribution lines of over 1000 km, including main trunks, cluster distribution and village distribution lines, elevated storage reservoirs, clear water reservoirs, and booster pumping stations at several locations. This network will provide drinking water to 154 villages and two towns (Nokha and Deshnok) of the Bikaner district. The contract also involves operation and maintenance of 10 years.

The project will be funded under Government of India's Jal Jeevan Mission which is one of the prime and ambitious Water Infrastructure development programs with contributions from the various state governments.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:14 PM IST