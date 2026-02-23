Bombay High Court Allows Banks' Appeal Against Anil Ambani | File Pics

Mumbai: In a setback for industrialist Anil Ambani, the Bombay High Court on Monday allowed appeals by three banks and auditor BDO India LLP challenging the order of a single judge which restrained them from taking action against Anil Ambani under the RBI’s 2024 Master Directions on fraud classification

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekharand Justice Gautam Ankhad, while allowing the appeals, termed the single judge’s judgment “perverse”.

The detailed judgment copy is awaited.

The division bench also refused to stay its order, as requested by Ambani’s counsel, noting that it would amount to continuing an illegal order.

“As we have already held that the order challenged is illegal and suffers from decisional irregularity and illegality, to sustain the operation of this order, shall amount to continuing the illegal order for the next 4 weeks and perpetuating the illegality. Thus, the request for stay on the operation of this judgment is declined," the Division Bench held.

Ambani's counsel had sought for a stay for four week claiming that other pending suits that relied on the report would be affected by the reversal of the stay.

The bench passed the order while hearing appeals by the Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and BDO India LLP challenging an order passed by Justice Milind Jadhav on December 24, 2025.

Justice Jadhav had stayed all present and future actions initiated by three public sector banks against Ambani and RCom holding that the banks had violated mandatory provisions of the RBI Master Directions. The court observed that the banks’ action was founded on a forensic audit report that did not comply with the statutory requirements under the RBI’s 2024 Master Directions on fraud classification. The audit report in question was prepared by external auditor BDO LLP.

While ruling in Ambani’s favor, the single judge had said that the industrialist was not given a hearing before classifying his account as fraud. Justice Jadhav had also agreed with Ambani’s point and noted order that the report was not authored and signed by a duly qualified chartered accountant, as required by RBI Directions.

The banks and the auditor challenged this before the division bench contending that the forensic audit which led to their loan accounts being classified as “fraud” was legally valid and based on serious findings of fund siphoning and misutilisation.

Appearing for the banks, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the entire controversy arose from a forensic audit conducted by BDO LLP, which was engaged by all four lending banks with State Bank of India (SBI) as the lead banker. “BDO submitted its report on October 15, 2020. It records siphoning of funds, misutilisation of funds and use of loan amounts for purposes other than what was sanctioned for,” Mehta told the court.

He said based on the report, SBI issued a show-cause notice in December 2020 and subsequently classified the account as fraud. “There are large numbers of frauds taking place. It was decided to act so that others (banks) would not face similar situation,” Mehta said.

The main challenge by Ambani, he added, was not to the findings of the audit report but to its form. “

The banks termed the single judge’s order restoring “status quo ante” as perverse, arguing that the court had wrongly held the forensic audit to be invalid under the RBI’s 2024 Master Directions.

The audit firm, meanwhile, pointed out that it was a SEBI-approved forensic auditor.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/