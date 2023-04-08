Haven't given loans against shares to Adani, says SBI Chairman

Political statements as well as reports casting doubt on loan repayments, keep adding new twists to the Adani-Hindenburg saga. When the allegations about Adani inflating stocks to be pledged for loans exploded in the media, concerns were raised about exposure of LIC and state-owned Indian banks to the conglomerate.
Months after the government and institutions clarified that exposure was within manageable levels, State Bank of India's chairman has said that Adani has been meeting repayment obligations.
Not exposure to stocks pledged for loans
SBI boss Dinesh Kumar Khara further made it clear that the public sector lender hasn't given out any loans to the Adani Group against its shares.
He made this statement since concerns have been raised about Adani's alleged use of shell firms to jack up its stock prices for borrowing against their value.
Khara added that the loans against shares for the port-to-airport group, came mostly from Non-Banking Financial Companies, and lenders outside India.
Reaffirms Adani's financial health
In a report by ET Now, he stated that the Adani Group's loans are in accordance with standards, and that its cashflow is also stable.
Khara also maintained that there are no plans to increase SBI's exposure to Adani, since the firm hasn't approached them yet.
If the lender receives a proposal for loans, it will evaluate that against assets as well as cashflow.
The group which has received affirmation from India's largest PSB's chairman has also reduced prices of CNG and PNG in line with the government's changes in pricing methodology.