 Havells India issues over 2.07 lakh shares to employees
The shares worth Rs 1 each were administered by Havells Employees Welfare Trust on the instructions of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 07, 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Havells India issues over 2.07 lakh shares to employees

Havells India Limited allotted 2,07,003 shares to employees under three different schemes, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 1 each were administered by Havells Employees Welfare Trust on the instructions of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting.

51,376 shares were allocated under Havells Employees Long Term Incentive Plan 2014, 1,35,000 shares under the Havells Employees Stock Purchase Scheme 2015 and 20,627 shares under the Havells Employees Stock Purchase Scheme 2016.

Havells India shares

The shares of Havells India Limited on Friday closed at Rs 1,282.55, up by 2.11 per cent.

