Havells declares interim dividend of equity shares | Image: Havells (Representative)

Havells announced that the Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share, i.e., @ 300% on the equity share capital of the company, via an exchange filing.

The same shall be payable to all those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the record date, i.e. 28.01.2023 (a separate intimation of the same has already been given to the exchanges via letter dated January 6, 2023).

The dividend shall be paid or dispatched to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of its declaration, i.e. on or before February 17, 2023.

