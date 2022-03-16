Hatsun Agro Product shares up as MD buys nearly Rs 25 cr stocks

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Chandramogan R G has bought company's shares worth nearly Rs 25 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data on NSE, he purchased 2.08 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,194 apiece.

This took the total deal value to Rs 24.83 crore.

Chandramogan, a promoter of the company, held 56.76 percent stake in the firm at the end of December 2021.

Separately, Malabar Value Fund sold shares of the company in two transactions at the same price. It is a public shareholder of the company and held 1.90 percent stake, as per shareholding data for December 2021 quarter.

Shares of Hatsun Agro on BSE were trading 1.74 percent higher at Rs 1,186.85 on Wednesday.

At 12.20 PM, the shares were trading 1.86 percent up at Rs 1,187 on the BSE.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:27 PM IST