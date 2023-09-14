Has EURUSD Entered A Bearish Trend Or Is It In A Correction? XM Analysts Explore

With Euro-area economic numbers ringing recession alarm bells, and US data pointing to a superior US economy, EURUSD, one of the most traded pairs on XM platforms, has been having a tough time recently.

ECB's Rate Hike Outlook Uncertain Amid Economic Concerns

At the July ECB meeting, policymakers hiked by 25bps, but they abstained from committing to further moves, with President Lagarde replying with a “decisive maybe” when asked whether they are planning to hike again in September.

The fact that Lagarde took off her ultra-hawkish armor combined with a streak of data pointing to continued economic weakness made investors skeptical as to whether officials should raise rates again at the September 14 gathering. Even after the preliminary CPI data for August revealed somewhat stickier-than-expected inflation, investors are assigning only a 25% probability for a hike.

That said, with core inflation still standing well above the 2% target, it will be unwise to conclude that the Bank’s job is done. And yet, traders are seeing only a 60% chance for another hike later this year, which probably means that they are more concerned about economic performance than high inflation at this stage.

Doubts Surrounding Fed's September Hike and Dollar's Resilience

A September hike is not expected by the Fed either. After the last Fed decision, where Powell signaled data dependency, traders became convinced that the Fed would also take the sidelines in September, with Powell’s Jackson Hole speech only raising the probability for a hike by November. This allowed the dollar to continue drifting north, which was already enjoying some safe-haven inflows, due to concerns surrounding the performance of the Chinese economy.

Last week, though, investors had second thoughts regarding the probability of another Fed hike as a streak of US data, including Friday’s employment report, pointed to some softening in the US labor market. And still, the US dollar held strong against its European counterpart, confirming that apart from monetary policy developments, traders are also paying growing attention to economic growth dynamics. With that in mind, heading into the September policy decisions, euro/dollar may be poised to continue drifting lower.

However, whether this will develop into a bigger downtrend that will extend beyond September is not crystal clear yet and what could clear the fog may be the ECB and Fed decisions on September 14 and 20, respectively.

ECB and Fed Hawkishness: Euro/Dollar Impact

Recent remarks by ECB officials and a still-well-above-target inflation suggest that the ECB is very likely to leave the door to further hikes open on September 14, and if policymakers sound hawkish enough, the euro could rebound, even if they don’t hit the hike button at that meeting.

Nonetheless, this could last for less than a week if the Fed appears equally hawkish on September 20, signaling that they are not done raising rates either. Yes, inflation in the US is lower than in the Euro area, but also above the 2% target, with the August PMIs pointing to rising input cost inflation. Ergo, a hawkish Fed could keep any ECB related gains in euro/dollar limited and bring the currency pair back under selling interest.

EURUSD Technical Analysis: Key Levels for Reversal

Technically, the move that could confirm a bearish reversal in euro/dollar may be a decisive break below the 1.0665 territory, which offered strong support during June. Such a dip will signal a lower low on bigger timeframes, initially targeting the 1.0530 area, the break of which could see scope for extensions all the way down to the low of November 30 at 1.0230.

For euro/dollar to return in an uptrend mode, a break above 1.1070 may be needed, and this could become possible if the ECB appears more hawkish than the Fed.

To view more trading research and analysis, visit www.XM.com .

Read Also August WPI Inflation In Negative For 5th Straight Month At 0.52%

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)