Harsha Bangari takes charge as MD of India Exim Bank

Harsha Bangari has taken over as the Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank) today. Prior to this, Bangari was the Deputy Managing Director of the Bank.

A seasoned finance professional with experience of more than 26 years in the financial sector, Bangari has thorough knowledge of the Bank’s processes and business policies across functions, covering cross-border project financing, risk management, client servicing and liability-side management, including treasury functions and foreign currency resources. Her areas of interest include international debt capital markets and international project finance, it said in a press release.

Bangari joined India Exim Bank in 1995. Before her elevation as the Deputy Managing Director a year back, she was a Chief General Manager and the Chief Financial Officer of the Bank.

Bangari holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce and is a Chartered Accountant.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:50 PM IST