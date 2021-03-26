Harsh Mariwala is the EY Entrepreneur Of the Year 2020; Prathap Chandra Reddy honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Harsh C Mariwala, Chairman of Marico was named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020. Meanwhile, it was Dr. Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mariwala will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award (WEOY) on 10 June 2021.

Mariwala is a visionary who has built a values-driven global organization and made a spectacular contribution to society in driving an innovation culture. He is an Indian entrepreneur, the founder of Marico, a Fortune India 500 company. In 1971, he began his career Bombay Oil Industries which was controlled by his family. In 1990, he founded Marico, a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturer and distributor that now has operations in 25 countries across Asia and Africa.

The award programme also saw the presence of other senior business leaders and former World Entrepreneur of the Year awardees from India including N R Narayana Murthy, Co-founder, Infosys; Uday Kotak, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon.

Other award winners in various categories are Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (BYJU’S) in Business Transformation; Peyush Bansal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd in Start-up; Deepak Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Nitrite Ltd in Manufacturing; Dinesh Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd. (Indiamart) in Services; Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aavas Financiers Ltd in Financial Services; Darshan Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Vini Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd in Consumer Products & Retail; Ameera Shah, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd in Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd in Entrepreneurial CEO.