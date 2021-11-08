'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' game generates over $228 mn in two months

The Harry Potter: Magic Awakened game from NetEase has generated more than $228 million in less than two months since its limited launch in select Asian countries on September 9.

This month the Harry Potter franchise celebrates 20 years since the release of 'Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone', also known as 'The Sorcerer's Stone' in cinemas.

According to Sensor Tower, the early success of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened already makes it the number 2 ranked title in the franchise by global player spending across the App Store and Google Play.

The number 1 revenue generating title to utilize the IP is Hogwarts Mystery, which has picked up approximately $342 million to date. Ranking number 3 is 2020 release Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells from Zynga with about $135 million, while Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Niantic, launched in 2019 in partnership with Warner Bros., ranks number 4 with $39.4 million in lifetime player spending.

It was just announced that the latter title, Wizards Unite, will shut down next year. So far in 2021, the title has picked up $4.7 million from player spending.

Comparing just their first 31 days of release, Magic Awakened ranks number 1 for player spending, accumulating $180.7 million. Hogwarts Mystery, meanwhile, generated $32.6 million in its first month, while Wizards Unite racked up $12.3 million.

The US ranks as the number 1 country for Harry Potter mobile game lifetime revenue from the App Store and Google Play, picking up $285.6 million, or 38.4 per cent of total player spending. China ranks number at 28 per cent, due solely to the launch of Magic Awakened-while Germany ranks number 3 at 5.4 per cent.

The UK where the franchise's creator J.K. Rowling was born, accounts for 5 per cent of global player spending. In total, Harry Potter mobile games have amassed approximately $743 million to date.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 04:52 PM IST