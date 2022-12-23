e-Paper Get App
Harmonic Ventures buys 0.17% shares in UPL Limited

Harmonic Ventures buys 0.17% shares in UPL Limited



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Harmonic Ventures buy 0.17% shares in UPL Limited | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
UPL Limited on Friday announced that Harmonic Ventures Limited has bought 6,50,000 Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) that represent 13,00,000 underlying equity shares totaling to 0.17 per cent on December 20, 2022, through an exchange filing. The GDRs are listed on the London and Singapore stock exchanges.

Post this acquisition, Harmonic Ventures' individual shareholding will be 42,14,802 GDRs, representing 1.12 per cent of the total capital share of the company.

Harmonic Ventures Limited is a part of UPL's Promoter Group.

On Friday at 1:32 pm, the shares of UPL Limited were at Rs 717.70, down by 1.60 per cent.

