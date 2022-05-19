Harekrishna Mahto, LPU B.Tech engineering student, bags job at Google India at Rs 64.50 lakh per annum

Google India, has recruited Harekrishna Mahto from Lovely Professional University (LPU) B.Tech CSE, at a whopping CTC of 64.50 Lakh. Mahto will soon be joining the company's Bangalore office. This is one of the highest packages received by any student in the country.

Google has recruited LPU B. Tech. CSE 2022 graduated batch student, Arjun, at Rs 62.72 Lakh. He will be working from Bangalore, India. LPU has broken its own record, as this package is 1.5 times (50 percent) higher than the previous year’s highest of Rs 42 Lakh for a fresher, it said in a press statement.

Amazon has also hired LPU students at the package of Rs 46.4 Lakh. Earlier, Google also selected an LPU student at Rs 48 Lakh.

Setting another benchmark, 8400+ placement/internship offers have been extended to LPU students of various programs of the 2022 batch, even months before their final exams. This year, 1190+ companies reached the LPU campus to recruit its students, which is again another record for the number of companies visiting a university campus for recruitment.

Most of the top students got a package of Rs 10 to 48 Lakh in top international companies including Amazon, Google, VMware, Lowe’s, Infineon, Target, Bajaj Fineserv, What fix, ZS Associates, Zscaler, Practo, Palo Alto, etc.

Marquee recruiters like Cognizant recruited 670+ students, Capgemini recruited 310+ students, Wipro recruited 310+, MPhasis recruited 210+, Accenture recruited 150+, and Lead Squared among others at differential packages 6.75 lakh and 10 lakhs.

In recent years, more than 20,000 placements/internships have been offered to LPU students by top recruiters. Several of the Fortune 500 companies have extended more than 5000 offers.

Dr. Ashok Mittal, Chancellor LPU mentions, “LPU has recently tied up with several corporates to offer specialized programs in engineering, data science, big data, cloud, digital marketing, financial markets, supply chain, HRM, medical sciences, and more.”

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 01:34 PM IST