Hardcastle and Waud clarify that their share prices are purely market-driven

Hardcastle and Waud clarify that their share prices are purely market-driven

The firm reassured authorities that it has made disclosures to BSE about all events.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Through a regulatory filing, chemical firm Hardcastle and Waud have clarified that the prices of their shares aren't driven by any undisclosed information or announcement.

Reiterating compliance with SEBI norms, the firm added that it has disclosed events to BSE. It reassured authorities that changes in its stock prices are entirely market driven.

