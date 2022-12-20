Hardcastle and Waud clarify that their share prices are purely market-driven

Through a regulatory filing, chemical firm Hardcastle and Waud have clarified that the prices of their shares aren't driven by any undisclosed information or announcement.
Reiterating compliance with SEBI norms, the firm added that it has disclosed events to BSE. It reassured authorities that changes in its stock prices are entirely market driven.
