Happiest Minds Technologies partners with Yotta Infrastructure for colocation services, Cloud solutions

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a digital transformation and IT solutions company, and Yotta Infrastructure have entered into a strategic partnership to jointly offer colocation services and Yotta’s cloud solutions on the ‘anything-as-a-service’ model as part of Happiest Minds portfolio.

Girish Chandangoudar, VP, Head of Infrastructure, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “With the growing demand of Datacenter services and cloud adoption, this partnership is imperative to enhance our strong portfolio of Cloud Infrastructure services further. Yotta Infrastructure, since its inception, has already shown exemplary growth, and Happiest Minds is thrilled to partner with them on this transformational journey.”

This partnership enables Happiest Minds Technologies to deliver scalable, flexible, and quality Datacenter and Cloud services. This joint solution provides a unique proposition for end customers, thereby creating new business opportunities.

Within two years, Yotta has announced its hyperscale data center parks across India. Its first facility at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, is the world’s second largest and Asia’s largest Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data center and is operational since 2020.

With this partnership, Yotta’s entire range of enterprise IT services and a full array of managed services for SAP, IT Management, IT Security, Network and Connectivity, High-Performance Computing as a Service, Cloud-hosted Desktop-as-a-Service, GPU powered workstations, and many more emerging and disruptive solutions on the self-service pay-as-you-consume model will be made available by Happiest Minds.

Bhavesh Adhia, Head of Partner Ecosystem, Yotta Infrastructure, said, “Happiest Minds is a leading digital transformation company and makes an addition to our list of growing partners. Yotta is delighted to work with Happiest Minds.”