Hang Seng, TOPIX Make Major Gains As Asian Markets Roar After Trump's Re-Election

VoxChina

Asian Markets React To Trump's Triumph

The 2024 US presidential election came to a 'premature' end as the results were more decisive than the poll prediction. President-elect Donald Trump won the 2024 election with a mandate that, in Trump's own words, was 'powerful'.

The American markets welcomed the results in the pre-market and eventually, in real-time, rallied in deep green.

The Asian markets, particularly the Indian markets, closed in green on Wednesday. On Thursday, the story was no different for Asian markets, in the influential Southeast Asian constituency of the continent.

Read Also Nikkei Makes Gains As Japanese Markets React To The Ruling LDP Losing Majority In Parliament

Nikkei 225

When we look at the Japanese market, there is a bit of an aberration, as the all-important Nikkei 225 index opened on a cautious note. At the time of writing, the Nikkei, after trading with marginal losses, dipped further post the lunch session.

The index lost 0.29 per cent or 116.36 points. This took the overall value of the index to 39,364.31.

TOPIX

The TOPIX index at the Tokyo Stock Exchange was on par with other major Asian indices, as the index gained 1.05 per cent or 28.65 points, in the intraday trade.

This took the overall value of the index to 2,744.57 points.

SSE Composite Index

When we come to China, despite fears of gargantuan tariffs, the Chinese index or indices that fall in the sphere of the Chinese influence were trading in green.

The SSE Composite was trading in green with gains of 0.88 per cent or 29.67 points.

Hang Seng Index

Another major index, the Hong Kong-based Hang Seng, also boosted its prospects in the intraday trade on Thursday.

The index gained 1.16 per cent or 237.62 points. This jumped the overall value of the index to 20,776.00 points.

KOSPI

South Korea is another major ally of the United States. The Korean KOSPI index also made gains in the day's trade after the results.

The index rose in value by 0.36 per cent or 9.23 points. This took the overall value of the index to 2,572.74