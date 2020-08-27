HAL shares plunge 12% as Centre proposes stake sale

A day after Hindustan Aeronautics said that the government has proposed to as much as sell 15 per cent stake in the company, its shares plunged over 12 per cent on Thursday.

At 10.53 a.m., shares of HAL were trading at Rs 1030.20, lower by Rs 147.55 or 12.53 per cent from the previous close.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, HAL said that Centre will sell a stake of about 10 per cent, with an option to sell a further 5 per cent in the company through offer for sale (OFS).

"The seller proposes to sell up to 10 per cent equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company, on August 27, 2020, (for non-retail investors only) and on August 28 (for retail investors and non-retail Investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids) with an option to additionally sell 5 per cent equity shares of the company (the oversubscription option)," it said.

The floor price for the offer shall be Rs 1,001 per equity share of the company. The Union Government will fetch around Rs 5,020 crore in case of over-subscription, at the floor price of Rs 1,001 per share.