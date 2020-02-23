‘Haier warns of hike in product price by 3-5%’: Eric Braganza

As a result, he claimed it is more comfortable amongst all its competitors in India. “We had ordered in advance key components like compressors, motors, glass door finishers for refrigerators from China. By and large, we should be OK as a brand,” he said.

However, Braganza warned that supply will be under pressure leading to the prices of consumer durables rise by 3-5%.

Amidst the challenge of coronavirus and economic slowdown, Haier India is betting to increase its revenues by 45% in 2020-21 over 30% it recorded in 2019-20. It will be still lower than 47% revenue the company registered in 2017.

“We have a target to be amongst the top three brands in India by end of 2020-21 and among the top two soon,” said Braganza.

The company is betting to be amongst the top three brands based on the performance of 500 dealers, sales of 300 plus products and over 539 service outlets.

Haier is giving thrust to make all its products into a smart appliance that are controlled by the Internet and mobile phone and Haier app.