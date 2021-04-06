Gurumukh Singh Bawa, conferred with Life Time Achievement award

Gurmukh Singh Bawa, Former GM (PR), Airports Authority of India has been presented Life Time Achievement Award for his immense contribution in the field of Public Relations. Veteran Media Educator, Founder of Noida Film City and President of Asian Academy of Film & Television Sandeep Marwah, presented the award to Bawa at a Media Excellence Award function organized by Media Federation of India on April 4, at New Delhi. The event was attend by PR & Media professionals, Media educators and Journalists. Arun Sharma, National President, Media Federation of India, Om Prakash, Former GM (PR), Power Finance Corporation, and senior Journalist Shiv Bhatia were present in the function.