Gunjan Shah is the new CEO of Bata India: Know about this former Britannia executive

Footwear major Bata India has appointed Gunjan Shah as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will be at the helm of the brand’s operations in India. He will be joining Bata in June 2021 and will be based out of Gurugram.

He will succeed Sandeep Kataria who was elevated as the Global CEO of Bata Brands.

Welcoming the new CEO, Ashwani Windlass, Chairman – Bata India Ltd, stated, “I am delighted to welcome Gunjan on board as Bata India’s new CEO. Over the past few years, we have been consistently delivering strong growth in the highly competitive footwear market. Backed by decades of experience working with powerhouse brands, Gunjan understands the Indian market’s complexities and varied nuances.”

Congratulating Gunjan on his appointment, Sandeep Kataria, Global CEO – Bata Brands, said, “India has always been a significant market for us from a global perspective. A dynamic leader like Gunjan will spearhead the company’s operations in India and given his extensive experience and track record, I am confident that he will take the Bata brand to even greater heights and deliver strong growth.”

Gunjan Shah, CEO-designate – Bata India Ltd, added, “As an iconic brand, Bata has become an integral part of the Indian fabric. I realise that I have big shoes to fill in and I am thrilled about working with the talented & experienced Bata team.”



Know about Gunjan Shah: