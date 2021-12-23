Gulabsi Ratansi Khimji, Oman’s top businessman and MD of Al Turki Enterprises, passes away in Mumbai

Oman’s top businessman and Managing Director of Al Turki Enterprises, Gulabsi Ratansi Khimji passed away on Wednesday at his Malabar Hill residence due to cardiac arrest. The 84-year-old business tycoon breathed his last at 4 AM.

Khimji was grand father of Radhika Merchant-partner of Anant Ambani. The Ambani family returned from Jamnagar to visit Khimji family in Mumbai to pay their last respects.

Khimji family also holds special status in Omans Royal family and hails from Gujarat’s Kuchh. He started his business in Muscat from scratch and became a top businessman of Oman. He leaves behind his wife Devyani, son, two daughters and four grand kids.

The funeral of Khimji will take place at 4 PM at Namdar Shri Jagannath Sunkersett Samshan Bhumi, Malabar Hill.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 01:49 PM IST