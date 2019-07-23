Gujarat tops in rooftop solar installation across the country: Renewable Energy Minister Singh

New Delhi: Total rooftop solar installation in India currently stands at 1,700.54 MW. Gujarat is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 198.52 MW and 151.62 MW respectively, said Singh while replying to a question raised by Member of Parliament Parimal Nathwani.

The government provided total financial assistance and incentives of Rs 678.01 crore in 2016-17, Rs 169.73 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 446.77 crore in 2018-19 under the Grid Connected Rooftop Solar programme.

It has set a target of installation of 40,000 MW of rooftop solar projects by 2022 in the country, including installation of RTS on the rooftop of houses.

Nathwani wanted to know about the target fixed by the government for the generation of power by installing solar panels at rooftops of the houses along with the funds allocated to achieve the said target and quantum of power generated through RTS.

The minister said out of total 261.97 MW installation in Gujarat, 183.51 MW are subsidised installations and 78.45 MW non-subsidised.

No formal study has been done to assess the quantum of power generated through solar panels installed at rooftops of the houses. But on an average, it is estimated that 1.5 million units per MW per year are generated from solar rooftop plants, he said.