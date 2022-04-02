Gujarat Titans join WhatsApp to enhance fan engagement

The Tata Indian Premier League’s (IPL) latest entrants, the Gujarat Titans, have joined the popular messaging application WhatsApp to enhance fan engagement and experience. Building up on their innovative jersey launch in Augmented Reality (AR) and logo launch in The Metaverse, Gujarat Titans continue to provide a unique experience for cricket afficionados.

The Gujarat Titans will reach out to fans via WhatsApp with an array of engaging content through the Tata IPL 2022. On non-match days, the WhatsApp chat will provide an insight into the Gujarat Titans with interesting written and video content. The chat will also allow fans to access behind the scenes videos, giving them a sneak-peak into the team’s campaign. On match days, there will be contests with team jerseys and signed merchandise up for grabs for lucky winners. There will also be polls, quizzes and other interactive features. To get an opportunity to access such content and participate in the contests, fans must to subscribe to the Gujarat Titans on WhatsApp.

There are three methods by which fans can join the WhatsApp chat.

1. By scanning a QR code which will enable them to join the chat.

By saving +91 89768 73213 as Gujarat Titans and starting a chat with a “hi.”

3. By clicking here .

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:41 PM IST