Gujarat Port & Logistics accepts the proposal of Seacoast Shipping for developing coastal movement of containers

Gujarat Port and Logistics Company Limited (GPLCL), being SUP floated by Gujarat Maritime Board and GSFC has accepted the proposal proposed by Seacoast Shipping Services Limited (SSSL) for developing coastal movement of containers and Bulk cargo from minor ports to major ports via sea route through bogies.

The project will be the first move towards Sagar Mala Scheme by the Government of India Ministry of Shipping to reduce land traffic which to be beneficial to the environment.

The above project will have a high revenue income, which will increase the turnover above 200 crore. additionally to the current business and will be in a position to deploy 100 employees.

Moreover, SSSL has proposed joint centure to GPLCL for long term association which is under the procedure for implementing as per the policy of the Government.

