Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani: VAT on CNG and PNG reduced by 10%

VAT on CNG and PNG reduced by 10% by Gujarat government

The Gujarat minister Jitu Vaghani on Monday announced that VAT (value-added tax) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) will be reduced by 10 per cent. After reducing VAT on CNG, consumers will get it for Rs 6 to 7 per kg less while the PNG consumers will get it for Rs 5 to 6 per kg less.

The average CNG price in Ahmedabad today is Rs 83.9, Gandhinagar is Rs 82.16 and Vadodara is Rs 81.15, accordign to mypetrolprice.com.

This move comes keeping in mind the upcoming state Assembly elections by the end of this year. The dates for the Gujarat polls are yet to be announced and the dates for the Himachal Pradesh election have already been announced.

On the other hand, the prices of CNG and piped cooking gas in Delhi were hiked by Rs 3 on October 8. This is the 14th hike since march 7. In total CNG price has risen by Rs 22.60 per kg since then. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel costs remained unchanged.