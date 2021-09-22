Gujarat FDCA launches portal Ayudmla for Ayurvedic medicines

Gujarat has launched an online portal for Drug Manufacturing License System - Ayudmla for Ayurvedic Medicines. The portal was launched during an event of GAAMA - UDAN 2021.

Gujarat Ayurved Aushadh Manufacturers Association (GAAMA) organised “GAAMA UDAN 2021: focusing on Difficulties, Opportunities and Scopes of Ayurvedic Industry” in Ahmedabad on September 18.. Dr. Hemant Koshiya, Commissioner, FDCA, Gujarat, Dr. Kamleshbhai Bhatt, Joint Commissioner – Ayurveda, FDCA, Gujarat, Anand Mehta & Mrs. Priyanka Shah, Technical Officer – Ayurveda, FDCA, Gujarat were present during the launch. More than 350 Ayurvedic industrialists across Gujarat participated in the event.

During the launch, Dr. Hemant Koshiya, Commissioner, FDCA - Gujarat, said, "Ayudmla Portal - Ayurveda Drugs Manufacture Licensing System is an online system for fresh application, Renewal of License, New Product permissions etc. Training session of the portal was also organised for the members of GAAMA during the event."

Jaman Malaviya, President, GAAMA, said, "Considering the recent surge of popularity of Ayurvedic medicine across the world it is a need of hour that the Ayurvedic industry gets ready to anchor its position in the international market of primary healthcare. For this, as we know, the prerequisite is to comply with international standards."

The Ayurvedic Industry is poised for a quantum jump in the next 3-4 years. Export of Ayurvedic and Herbal products from India in FY2025 is expected to reach USD 800 million from USD 428 million in FY20.

Sharing a roadmap of the future scope activities of GAAMA, Hardik Ukani, Vice President, GAAMA and MD, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd said, "Gujarat houses more than 650 manufactures of Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani Drugs. The launch of the portal is a first step toward digitalisation of the records, speedy approvals and will help the state's Ayurvedic industry to compete better in the World markets. The Ministry of Ayush has also introduced new regulations to strengthen the AYUSH System and created an online licensing portal ‘e-Aushadhi’ for AYUSH products."

In the coming time, the association plans to collaborate with the different ayurvedic associations across India to make a strong representation of Ayurveda, Explore business opportunities for GAAMA members, provide technical assistance related to new regulations & guidelines etc. GAAMA has also taken an initiative to make all stakeholders sensitised about the future opportunities and to provide them all the basic knowledge sources that are required in order to achieve the international standards of their products.

Established in 2001, Gujarat Ayurved Aushadh Manufacturers Association is a non-government, not-for-profit organization. Voice of Gujarat's Ayurveda business and industry, GAAMA was set up with a vision to promote the holistic development and research of Ayurveda and accelerate such related activities.



Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:51 PM IST