e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGujarat Ambuja, Gujarat govt sign MoU to set up corn wet-milling plant

Gujarat Ambuja, Gujarat govt sign MoU to set up corn wet-milling plant

The cutting-edge plant will be able to produce 300 tn of feed components daily, 50 tn of maltodextrin powder, and 550 tn of maize starch powder per day

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat Ambuja, Gujarat govt sign MoU to set up corn wet-milling plant | Image: Gujarat Ambuja (Representative)
Follow us on

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Gujarat to set up a 900 tn per day greenfield corn wet-milling plant at Himmatnagar in Gujarat, according to an exchange filing.

The cutting-edge plant will be able to produce 300 tn of feed components daily, 50 tn of maltodextrin powder, and 550 tn of maize starch powder per day.

3.33 billion rupees will be spent on the project, which will be financed by internal accruals.

By 2025, the greenfield expansion should be finished. The facility will be built next to the current 550 tn per day wet milling plant for corn.

By 2025, the company's overall capacity for processing maize will increase to 6,000 tn per day.

Read Also
Mphasis Limited announces allotment of 11,943 equity shares
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842

Closing Bell: Indices end flat with mixed cues; Sensex up 16 points, Nifty at 17842

Wipro cuts initial salary offered to freshers by 50% after training period

Wipro cuts initial salary offered to freshers by 50% after training period

Gujarat Ambuja, Gujarat govt sign MoU to set up corn wet-milling plant

Gujarat Ambuja, Gujarat govt sign MoU to set up corn wet-milling plant

Jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 crore IPO

Jeweller Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 crore IPO

Indians can send money to Singapore using PayTM, PhonePe and Google Pay

Indians can send money to Singapore using PayTM, PhonePe and Google Pay