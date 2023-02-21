Gujarat Ambuja, Gujarat govt sign MoU to set up corn wet-milling plant | Image: Gujarat Ambuja (Representative)

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Gujarat to set up a 900 tn per day greenfield corn wet-milling plant at Himmatnagar in Gujarat, according to an exchange filing.

The cutting-edge plant will be able to produce 300 tn of feed components daily, 50 tn of maltodextrin powder, and 550 tn of maize starch powder per day.

3.33 billion rupees will be spent on the project, which will be financed by internal accruals.

By 2025, the greenfield expansion should be finished. The facility will be built next to the current 550 tn per day wet milling plant for corn.

By 2025, the company's overall capacity for processing maize will increase to 6,000 tn per day.

