GST Revenue Collection Surges 13% Year-on-Year, Reaching ₹1.72 Lakh Crore In October 2023

In October 2023, the total GST revenue collected amounted to Rs 1,72,003 crore. This revenue included ₹30,062 crore as Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), ₹38,171 crore as State Goods and Services Tax (SGST), Rs 91,315 crore (which incorporates Rs 42,127 crore collected on the import of goods) as Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST), and Rs 12,456 crore (including Rs 1,294 crore collected on the import of goods) as cess.

In October 2023, the gross GST revenue marked a 13 perecnt increase compared to the revenue collected in the corresponding month of the previous year. Within the same timeframe, the revenue from domestic transactions, including import of services, also exhibited a 13 percent rise compared to the revenue generated from these sources in the same month of the previous year.

Furthermore, the average gross monthly GST collection for the fiscal year 2023-24 has now reached Rs. 1.66 lakh crore, indicating an 11 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The government has allocated ₹42,873 crore to Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and ₹36,614 crore to State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) from Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

Following the customary distribution, the total revenue for the Center and the States in October 2023 stands at ₹72,934 crore for CGST and ₹74,785 crore for SGST.

