New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) Revenue collection for April 2022 is the highest ever at Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

Gross GST collection in April 2022 is all time high, Rs 25,000 crore more that the next highest collection of Rs. 1,42,095 crore, just last month



This is a breaking story

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 01:10 PM IST