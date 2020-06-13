GST returns during lockdown period deferred for small businesses

With an aim to provide relief to small taxpayers having aggregate turnover of less than Rs 5 crore, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has announced deferment of Goods and Service Tax (GST) returns, during the lockdown period.

CBIC stated for the period February-April, 2020, the taxpayer can file GST returns in July, 2020 and for the period of May-July, 2020, it can be filed in September, 2020. CBIC ensured that there will be no interest and late fee charged till the specified dates.

The tax authorities also added that date of payment of tax and filing of return have been extended for Composition dealers. It also stated that the date to opt for the Composition scheme has also been extended. This scheme is for small taxpayers who can opt for GST at a fixed rate of turnover. As the ambiguity around Composition scheme in the latest announcement prevails, professionals and businesses took to Twitter to seek clarification in this.