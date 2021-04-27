GST return verification through OTP allowed

The government has provided relief to GST taxpayers from a physical visit to tax office for verification of digital signature required on return forms.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has allowed taxpayers to file return forms GSTR-1 and GSTR 3B through an electronic verification code (EVC) that would be a kind of one time password (OTP). This would eliminate the need to verify the returns forms filed by taxpayers through digital signature by visitation to GST offices.

According to the CBIC notification, EVC facility to authenticate returns filed under the two forms will be available to taxpayers during the period from April 27 to May 31.