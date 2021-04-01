GST for March 2021 sets new record, up by 27% at Rs 1.24 lakh crore

The Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections have crossed Rs 1.24 lakh crore in March 2021. It was up by 26.96 per cent from Rs 97,590 crore in March 2020.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of March 2021 was Rs 1,23,902 crore of which CGST is Rs 22,973 crore, SGST is Rs 29,329 crore, IGST is Rs 62,842 crore (including Rs 31,097 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is Rs 8,757 crore (including Rs 935 crore collected on import of goods).

Maharashtra has seen a 14 per cent rise in GST collection in March 2021 compared with March 2020. In March 2020, the state registered a GST of Rs 15,002.11 crore whereas in March 2021, it reported Rs 17,038.49 crore in GST revenue.

Meanwhile, the central government has settled Rs 21,879 crore to CGST and Rs 17,230 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. In addition, Centre has also settled Rs 28,000 crore as IGST ad-hoc settlement in the ratio of 50:50 between Centre and States/UTs.

The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular and ad-hoc settlements in the month of March 2021 is Rs 58,852 crore for CGST and Rs 60,559 crore for the SGST.

The centre has also released a compensation of Rs 30,000 crore during the month of March 2021.The GST revenues during March 2021 are the highest since introduction of GST.

In line with the trend of recovery in the GST revenues over past five months, the revenues for the month of March 2021 are 27 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.