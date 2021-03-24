GST collections, pandemic impact on middle class, and frustrating OPEC policies: Three things investors should know on March 24, 2021

Shrinking middle class:

Middle class is always considered as the backbone of Indian economy. It is also a flag bearer of the country's social fabric. But, the pandemic has packed a fetal punch to this thriving community. Around 3.2 cr people have lost their middle-class status in India due to the pandemic-led downturn. Washington-based Pew Research Centre has highlighted this in its recent report.

India accounts for 60% of overall global contraction. Moreover, the pandemic has driven 7.5 crore Indians below the poverty line in 2020.

India is the land of two constrastic tales. While a large number of people have lost their wealth and livelihood, India is also home to a growing number of billionaires. It raises serious questions about growing income disparity in India.

When it comes to producing billionaires, India is right up there matching global peers. A Knight Frank report recently suggested that there are ~5,21,653 ultra-high net worth individuals globally. Out of that, India has 6,884 such individuals.

This number is expected to rise rapidly. India's billionaire count is expected to see a growth of 63% by 2025 as against the global average. Globally, the number of billionaires is expected to grow by 27% between 2020-2025.