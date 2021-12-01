GST collection crosses Rs 1.30 lakh cr for second straight month in November: FinMin

As per the Ministry of Finance, India's GST collection rose to Rs 1,31,526 crore in November. This was the second straight month when the gross GST collection crossed Rs 1.30 lakh crore, on both sequential and year-on-year basis, news agency IANS reported.

Besides, the GST revenue for November 2021 registered a 25 per cent growth compared to the corresponding period last year. Out of the total gross collection, the total share of CGST's was Rs 23,978 crore and the share of SGST was at Rs 31,127 crore.

The share of IGST stood at Rs 66,815 crore and Cess was at Rs 9,606 crore.



"The GST revenues for November 2021 have been the second highest ever since the introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues and higher than last month's collection, which also included the impact of returns required to be filed quarterly. his is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery," the finance ministry said.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 02:13 PM IST