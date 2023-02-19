GST appellate tribunal to be included in Finance Bill 2023, says FM Sitharaman

Photo Credit: PTI

NEW DELHI: Claiming broad consensus on setting up the GST appellate tribunal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said it will be included in the Finance Bill 2023 in March.

She told a Press conerence that the changes required in the text will be finalised by March 3 to let this year's finance bill can help set up the tribunal, since there is not much time for the council to meet again.

Sitharaman said the Group of Ministers (GoM) report on the establishment of the tribunal has been accepted with slight modification in the language and that will be shared with the states on Sunday and following it a final draft of the Tribunal setting up will be worked out.

She said the GST council has authorised her to take final view and incorporate it in the finance bill as there is not much time is left for the council to meet again.