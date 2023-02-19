e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST appellate tribunal to be included in Finance Bill 2023, says FM Sitharaman

GST appellate tribunal to be included in Finance Bill 2023, says FM Sitharaman

She told a Press Conference that the changes required in the text will be finalised by March 3 to let this year's finance bill can help set up the tribunal.

Jal khambataUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI
Follow us on

NEW DELHI: Claiming broad consensus on setting up the GST appellate tribunal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said it will be included in the Finance Bill 2023 in March.

She told a Press conerence that the changes required in the text will be finalised by March 3 to let this year's finance bill can help set up the tribunal, since there is not much time for the council to meet again.

Sitharaman said the Group of Ministers (GoM) report on the establishment of the tribunal has been accepted with slight modification in the language and that will be shared with the states on Sunday and following it a final draft of the Tribunal setting up will be worked out.

She said the GST council has authorised her to take final view and incorporate it in the finance bill as there is not much time is left for the council to meet again.

RECENT STORIES

GST appellate tribunal to be included in Finance Bill 2023, says FM Sitharaman

GST appellate tribunal to be included in Finance Bill 2023, says FM Sitharaman

Sun Pharma forays into health tech with investments in Agatsa Software and Remedio

Sun Pharma forays into health tech with investments in Agatsa Software and Remedio

Case against Google by Paris attack victim's kin could end targeted ads on social media

Case against Google by Paris attack victim's kin could end targeted ads on social media

Oyo gets relief from Rs 1,140 cr tax demand over parent firm's investment

Oyo gets relief from Rs 1,140 cr tax demand over parent firm's investment

Cash-strapped Pakistan's weekly inflation rise to 38.4%

Cash-strapped Pakistan's weekly inflation rise to 38.4%