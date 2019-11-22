Growth rate to slowdown in Q2FY20 to 4.7%: ICRA

Mumbai: Ratings agency ICRA expects India's growth rate to further slowdown to 4.7% in Q2 FY2020, due to weak industrial output.
Accordingly, the ratings agency expects a further deterioration in the growth rate of India's GDP and the gross value added (GVA) at basic prices in year-on-year terms to 4.7% and 4.5%, respectively, in Q2 FY2020, from 5% and 4.9%, respectively, in Q1 FY2020. However, sectors such as agriculture and services may be able to "maintain the growth rate recorded in Q1 FY2020".
"With subdued domestic demand, investment activity, and non-oil merchandise exports weighing upon volume expansion, manufacturing growth is expected to decelerate further from the marginal 0.6% in Q1 FY2020," said ICRA's Principal Economist Aditi Nayar.
"To some extent, lower raw material costs would bolster earnings, and may prevent manufacturing GVA from slipping into a YoY contraction in Q2 FY2020."
In other news, the OECD trimmed Thursday its 2020 global economic growth forecast and said it did not see a strong rebound in 2021 owing to risks stemming from trade tensions.
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development estimates that business activity around the world will expand by 2.9% next year, a decline of 0.1 percentage points from a previous forecast issued in September.
In 2021, the OECD, which groups the world's wealthiest nations, sees global economic growth edging back up to 3.0%, according to its November 2019 Economic Outlook.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)