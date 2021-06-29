Growing Importance of ESG, waning COVID-19 threat and new boosters for MSMEs: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on June 29, 2021

ESG Compliance

International rating agency Crisil has recently prepared a list of the most ESG compliant sectors and companies in India. It has found out that the information technology and financial services sectors are the most ESG compliant industries in India.

Whereas companies in the oil and gas, chemicals, metals and mining, and cement sectors score low on ESG count due to their environmental and health-related concerns.

The report hailed Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank as the most ESG compliant organisations, scoring 79 and 75 respectively out of 100.

The report in particular stressed the need for improving the usage of renewable energy and gender diversity at the board level in order to be more ESG compliant.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) compliance has become a crucial factor over the last few years. It has started to form a crucial part of the decision-making process of the governments, policymakers, investors, and corporations.

COVID-19 No More a Concern?

Hailed as the valuation guru professor Aswath Damodaran sees COVID-19 as a past phenomenon. And, rising inflation has replaced it as a new issue that the market is going to fret about in times ahead in his opinion.

The growth is returning in markets across the globe in different proportions, depending on the COVID-19 impact. While growth has returned fast in the US market, it is going to be slow in India.